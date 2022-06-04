All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3121.596
Round Rock (Texas)3022.5771
El Paso (San Diego)2923.5582
Albuquerque (Colorado)2329.4428
Sugar Land (Houston)2032.38511
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3021.588
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2824.538
Reno (Arizona)2725.519
Sacramento (San Francisco)2230.423
Tacoma (Seattle)1932.37311
Friday's Games

Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 7, 11 innings

Oklahoma City 10, Round Rock 4

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 4

Reno 8, Tacoma 3

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

