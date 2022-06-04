|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|22
|.577
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|23
|29
|.442
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|32
|.385
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|24
|.538
|2½
|Reno (Arizona)
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|30
|.423
|8½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque 8, Sugar Land 7, 11 innings
Oklahoma City 10, Round Rock 4
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 4
Reno 8, Tacoma 3
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 10
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
