East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2818.609
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2719.5871
El Paso (San Diego)2521.5433
Albuquerque (Colorado)2026.4358
Sugar Land (Houston)1729.37011
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2620.565
Las Vegas (Oakland)2521.5431
Reno (Arizona)2521.5431
Sacramento (San Francisco)2125.4575
Tacoma (Seattle)1630.34810
Friday's Games

Reno 3, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 9, Sugar Land 5

Albuquerque 12, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 6, Tacoma 2

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

