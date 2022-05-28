|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|19
|.587
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|25
|21
|.543
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|20
|26
|.435
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|29
|.370
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|26
|20
|.565
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|25
|21
|.543
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|25
|21
|.543
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|25
|.457
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|30
|.348
|10
|Friday's Games
Reno 3, Oklahoma City 2
El Paso 9, Sugar Land 5
Albuquerque 12, Round Rock 9
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 6, Tacoma 2
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
