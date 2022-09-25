All Times EDT
x-clinched division
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)8562.578
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)8067.5445
Round Rock (Texas)7769.527
Sugar Land (Houston)7173.49312½
Albuquerque (Colorado)6084.41723½
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Reno (Arizona)8163.563
Tacoma (Seattle)7175.48611
Las Vegas (Oakland)7076.47912
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)7077.47612½
Sacramento (San Francisco)6382.43418½
Saturday's Games

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6

El Paso 3, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1

Reno 10, Las Vegas 3

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you