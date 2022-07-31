|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|54
|44
|.551
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|53
|45
|.541
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|46
|52
|.469
|12
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|42
|56
|.429
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|54
|44
|.551
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|47
|51
|.480
|7
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|42
|55
|.433
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|42
|56
|.429
|12
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 4, Sacramento 3
Oklahoma City 3, Sugar Land 2, 10 innings
Albuquerque 11, Las Vegas 6
Reno 6, Salt Lake 5
El Paso 4, Tacoma 1
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 10, Sacramento 7
Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 0
Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7
Reno 2, Salt Lake 1
Tacoma 5, El Paso 4
|Sunday's Games
El Paso at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.