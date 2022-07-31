All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5840.592
El Paso (San Diego)5444.5514
Round Rock (Texas)5345.5415
Albuquerque (Colorado)4652.46912
Sugar Land (Houston)4256.42916
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5444.551
Las Vegas (Oakland)5146.526
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4751.4807
Tacoma (Seattle)4255.43311½
Sacramento (San Francisco)4256.42912
Friday's Games

Round Rock 4, Sacramento 3

Oklahoma City 3, Sugar Land 2, 10 innings

Albuquerque 11, Las Vegas 6

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

El Paso 4, Tacoma 1

Saturday's Games

Round Rock 10, Sacramento 7

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 0

Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 7

Reno 2, Salt Lake 1

Tacoma 5, El Paso 4

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<

