All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6749.578
El Paso (San Diego)6352.548
Round Rock (Texas)6254.5345
Albuquerque (Colorado)5362.46113½
Sugar Land (Houston)5362.45714
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6650.569
Las Vegas (Oakland)5858.5008
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5561.47411
Tacoma (Seattle)5264.4814
Sacramento (San Francisco)5066.43116
Friday's Games

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1, 1st game

Sugar Land 21, Oklahoma City 4, 2nd game

Round Rock 4, El Paso 0

Reno 7, Salt Lake 3

Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 13, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 8, El Paso 2

Reno 4, Salt Lake 2

Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 2

Las Vegas 12, Sacramento 8

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

