|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|67
|49
|.578
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|63
|52
|.548
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|62
|54
|.534
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|53
|62
|.461
|13½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|53
|62
|.457
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|66
|50
|.569
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|58
|58
|.500
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|55
|61
|.474
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|52
|64
|.48
|14
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|50
|66
|.431
|16
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1, 1st game
Sugar Land 21, Oklahoma City 4, 2nd game
Round Rock 4, El Paso 0
Reno 7, Salt Lake 3
Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 4
Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 13, Sugar Land 5
Round Rock 8, El Paso 2
Reno 4, Salt Lake 2
Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 12, Sacramento 8
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
