|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|72
|55
|.567
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|70
|57
|.551
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|67
|59
|.532
|4½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|60
|66
|.476
|11½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|55
|70
|.440
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|70
|57
|.551
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|63
|64
|.496
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|60
|67
|.472
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|59
|68
|.465
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|57
|70
|.449
|13
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 2
Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 2
Salt Lake 8, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 5, Reno 2
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 3
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
