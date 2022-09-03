All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)7255.567
Round Rock (Texas)7057.5512
El Paso (San Diego)6759.532
Sugar Land (Houston)6066.47611½
Albuquerque (Colorado)5570.44016
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)7057.551
Las Vegas (Oakland)6364.4967
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)6067.47210
Tacoma (Seattle)5968.46511
Sacramento (San Francisco)5770.44913
Friday's Games

Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 2

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 2

Salt Lake 8, El Paso 5

Las Vegas 5, Reno 2

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 3

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

