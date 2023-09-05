|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|23
|.596
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|26
|.544
|4
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|27
|.526
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|25
|32
|.439
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|24
|33
|.421
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|22
|35
|.386
|13
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|19
|38
|.333
|16
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 1
Albuquerque 8, Sacramento 5
Sugar Land 10, Tacoma 5
Salt Lake 7, Las Vegas 5
Reno 14, El Paso 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
