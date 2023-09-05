All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3522.614
Las Vegas (Oakland)3423.5961
Tacoma (Seattle)3423.5961
Albuquerque (Colorado)3126.5444
Reno (Arizona)3126.5444
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3027.5265
El Paso (San Diego)2532.43910
Sacramento (San Francisco)2433.42111
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2235.38613
Sugar Land (Houston)1938.33316
Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 8, Sacramento 5

Sugar Land 10, Tacoma 5

Salt Lake 7, Las Vegas 5

Reno 14, El Paso 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

