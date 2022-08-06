|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|41
|.602
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|58
|45
|.563
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|55
|48
|.534
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|47
|56
|.456
|15
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|45
|58
|.437
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|58
|45
|.563
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|51
|51
|.500
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|49
|54
|.476
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|46
|56
|.451
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|43
|60
|.417
|15
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 5
Oklahoma City 13, Salt Lake 0
El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2
Reno 6, Las Vegas 5
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.