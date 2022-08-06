All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6241.602
El Paso (San Diego)5845.5634
Round Rock (Texas)5548.5347
Albuquerque (Colorado)4756.45615
Sugar Land (Houston)4558.43717
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5845.563
Las Vegas (Oakland)5151.500
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4954.4769
Tacoma (Seattle)4656.45111½
Sacramento (San Francisco)4360.41715
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 5

Oklahoma City 13, Salt Lake 0

El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2

Reno 6, Las Vegas 5

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

