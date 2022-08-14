All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6347.573
El Paso (San Diego)6049.550
Round Rock (Texas)5951.5364
Sugar Land (Houston)5159.46412
Albuquerque (Colorado)5058.45912½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6248.564
Las Vegas (Oakland)5555.5007
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5357.4829
Tacoma (Seattle)4961.44513
Sacramento (San Francisco)4763.42715
Friday's Games

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 6

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 4

Albuquerque 1, Reno 0, susp. bottom of 1st

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 4, 1st game

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3, 2nd game

Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 4

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 6

Albuquerque 4, Reno 2, 1st game

Reno 7, Albuquerque 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

