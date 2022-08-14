|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|63
|47
|.573
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|60
|49
|.550
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|59
|51
|.536
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|51
|59
|.464
|12
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|50
|58
|.459
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|62
|48
|.564
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|55
|55
|.500
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|53
|57
|.482
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|49
|61
|.445
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|47
|63
|.427
|15
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 6
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 4
Albuquerque 1, Reno 0, susp. bottom of 1st
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 4, 1st game
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 3, 2nd game
Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 4
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 6
Albuquerque 4, Reno 2, 1st game
Reno 7, Albuquerque 4, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
