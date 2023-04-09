|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Reno (Arizona)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 0, 1st game
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 6
Reno 19, Tacoma 4
Sacramento 12, El Paso 4
Las Vegas 9,Oklahoma City 1
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 6, Las Vegas 5
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0
Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 10
El Paso 8, Sacramento 2
Reno at Tacoma, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
