East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)72.778
Round Rock (Texas)53.625
Albuquerque (Colorado)54.5562
El Paso (San Diego)45.4443
Sugar Land (Houston)35.375
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tacoma (Seattle)53.625
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)54.556½
Sacramento (San Francisco)45.444
Reno (Arizona)35.3752
Las Vegas (Oakland)27.222
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 0, 1st game

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 6

Reno 19, Tacoma 4

Sacramento 12, El Paso 4

Las Vegas 9,Oklahoma City 1

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 6, Las Vegas 5

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0

Albuquerque 11, Salt Lake 10

El Paso 8, Sacramento 2

Reno at Tacoma, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 1:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

