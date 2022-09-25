All Times EDT
x-clinched division
East Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (San Diego)8463.571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)8166.5513
Round Rock (Texas)7770.5247
Sugar Land (Houston)7273.49711
Albuquerque (Colorado)6085.41423
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Reno (Arizona)8263.566
Tacoma (Seattle)7275.49011
Las Vegas (Oakland)7077.47613
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)7077.47613
Sacramento (San Francisco)6382.43419
Saturday's Games

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6

El Paso 3, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1

Reno 10, Las Vegas 3

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 16, El Paso 3

Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5

Reno 11, Las Vegas 3

Tacoma 4, Round Rock 4

Monday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

