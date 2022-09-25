|All Times EDT
|x-clinched division
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|84
|63
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|81
|66
|.551
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|77
|70
|.524
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|72
|73
|.497
|11
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|60
|85
|.414
|23
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Reno (Arizona)
|82
|63
|.566
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|72
|75
|.490
|11
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|70
|77
|.476
|13
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|70
|77
|.476
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|63
|82
|.434
|19
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 7, Tacoma 6
El Paso 3, Oklahoma City 2
Salt Lake 3, Sacramento 1
Reno 10, Las Vegas 3
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 16, El Paso 3
Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5
Reno 11, Las Vegas 3
Tacoma 4, Round Rock 4
|Monday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
