All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5738.600
El Paso (San Diego)5342.5584
Round Rock (Texas)5045.5267
Albuquerque (Colorado)4550.47412
Sugar Land (Houston)4055.42117
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5243.547
Las Vegas (Oakland)4945.521
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4649.4846
Sacramento (San Francisco)4253.44210
Tacoma (Seattle)4054.42611½
Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque 15, Las Vegas 9

Sacramento 10, Round Rock 8

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 3

Salt Lake 16, Reno 6

El Paso 9, Tacoma 4, 12 innings

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

