|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|57
|38
|.600
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|53
|42
|.558
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|50
|45
|.526
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|45
|50
|.474
|12
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|40
|55
|.421
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|49
|45
|.521
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|46
|49
|.484
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|42
|53
|.442
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|40
|54
|.426
|11½
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque 15, Las Vegas 9
Sacramento 10, Round Rock 8
Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 3
Salt Lake 16, Reno 6
El Paso 9, Tacoma 4, 12 innings
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
