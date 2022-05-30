All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2919.604
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2820.5831
El Paso (San Diego)2722.551
Albuquerque (Colorado)2127.4388
Sugar Land (Houston)1830.37511
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2621.553
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2722.551
Reno (Arizona)2622.542½
Sacramento (San Francisco)2226.458
Tacoma (Seattle)1631.34010
Sunday's Games

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 6

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 10, Tacoma 8

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 7

Sugar Land 17, El Paso 14

Monday's Games

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 3

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

