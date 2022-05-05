All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)179.654
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1510.600
El Paso (San Diego)1511.5772
Albuquerque (Colorado)1114.440
Sugar Land (Houston)1016.3857
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)1412.538
Sacramento (San Francisco)1412.538
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1313.5001
Reno (Arizona)1214.4622
Tacoma (Seattle)818.3086
Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque 5, Oklahoma City 4

Round Rock 13, Reno 9

El Paso 5, Sugar Land 3

Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 11

Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3

Wednesday's Games

El Paso 7, Sugar Land 1

Las Vegas 5, Sacramento 0

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2

Round Rock 6, Reno 3

Thursday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2, 5:45 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

