|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|10
|.600
|1½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|8
|18
|.308
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque 5, Oklahoma City 4
Round Rock 13, Reno 9
El Paso 5, Sugar Land 3
Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 11
Sacramento 4, Las Vegas 3
|Wednesday's Games
El Paso 7, Sugar Land 1
Las Vegas 5, Sacramento 0
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2
Round Rock 6, Reno 3
|Thursday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 2, 5:45 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
