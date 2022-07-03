All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4729.618
El Paso (San Diego)4234.5535
Round Rock (Texas)4136.532
Albuquerque (Colorado)3740.48110½
Sugar Land (Houston)3443.44213½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4234.553
Reno (Arizona)4037.519
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3641.468
Sacramento (San Francisco)3344.429
Tacoma (Seattle)3145.40811
Friday's Games

El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 8

Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5

Sacramento 7, Reno 4

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3

Round Rock 5, Las Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3

Reno 10, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings

Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2, TBD

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you