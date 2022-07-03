|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|34
|.553
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|40
|.481
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|34
|43
|.442
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|34
|.553
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|40
|37
|.519
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|41
|.468
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|44
|.429
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|31
|45
|.408
|11
|Friday's Games
El Paso 11, Oklahoma City 8
Sugar Land 11, Albuquerque 5
Sacramento 7, Reno 4
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3
Round Rock 5, Las Vegas 3
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.
Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3
Reno 10, Sacramento 9
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings
Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2, TBD
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
