|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|59
|46
|.562
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|56
|50
|.528
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|48
|57
|.457
|13½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|48
|58
|.453
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|52
|53
|.495
|7½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|51
|55
|.481
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|47
|58
|.448
|12½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|45
|61
|.425
|15
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5
Sacramento 16, Salt Lake 9
Sugar Land 12, El Paso 11
Albuquerque 4, Reno 3
Las Vegas 10, Tacoma 4
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
