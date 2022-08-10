All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6244.585
El Paso (San Diego)5946.562
Round Rock (Texas)5650.5286
Albuquerque (Colorado)4857.45713½
Sugar Land (Houston)4858.45314
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6046.566
Las Vegas (Oakland)5253.495
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5155.4819
Tacoma (Seattle)4758.44812½
Sacramento (San Francisco)4561.42515
Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento 16, Salt Lake 9

Sugar Land 12, El Paso 11

Albuquerque 4, Reno 3

Las Vegas 10, Tacoma 4

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

