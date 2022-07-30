All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5839.598
El Paso (San Diego)5443.5574
Round Rock (Texas)5245.5366
Albuquerque (Colorado)4651.47412
Sugar Land (Houston)4156.42317
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5344.546
Las Vegas (Oakland)5046.521
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4750.4856
Sacramento (San Francisco)4255.43311
Tacoma (Seattle)4155.42711½
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 7, Sacramento 6

Sugar Land 12, Oklahoma City 7

Las Vegas 4, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 11, Reno 4

Tacoma 4, El Paso 1

Friday's Games

Round Rock 4, Sacramento 3

Oklahoma City 3, Sugar Land 2, 10 innings

Albuquerque 11, Las Vegas 6

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

El Paso 4, Tacoma 1

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you