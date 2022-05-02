All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)159.625
Round Rock (Texas)159.625
El Paso (San Diego)1311.5422
Sugar Land (Houston)1014.4175
Albuquerque (Colorado)1014.4175
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)1311.542
Sacramento (San Francisco)1311.542
Reno (Arizona)1212.5001
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1212.5001
Tacoma (Seattle)717.2926
Sunday's Games

El Paso 8, Reno 6

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 4

Oklahoma City 15, Sugar Land 10

Las Vegas 6, Tacoma 5

Albuquerque 16, Sacramento 8

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

