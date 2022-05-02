|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|12
|12
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|7
|17
|.292
|6
|Sunday's Games
El Paso 8, Reno 6
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 4
Oklahoma City 15, Sugar Land 10
Las Vegas 6, Tacoma 5
Albuquerque 16, Sacramento 8
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
