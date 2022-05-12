|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|13
|.594
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|18
|14
|.562
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|13
|19
|.406
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|18
|14
|.562
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 5
Oklahoma City 13, Round Rock 4
Sacramento 10, El Paso 9, 10 innings
Reno 7, Tacoma 6
Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 3
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 1:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.