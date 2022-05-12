All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2012.625
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1913.5941
El Paso (San Diego)1814.5622
Albuquerque (Colorado)1418.4386
Sugar Land (Houston)1319.4067
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1814.562
Las Vegas (Oakland)1715.5311
Reno (Arizona)1616.5002
Sacramento (San Francisco)1616.5002
Tacoma (Seattle)923.2819
Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque 10, Sugar Land 5

Oklahoma City 13, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 10, El Paso 9, 10 innings

Reno 7, Tacoma 6

Salt Lake 10, Las Vegas 3

Thursday's Games

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 1:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

