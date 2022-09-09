|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|74
|58
|.561
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|73
|59
|.553
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|73
|59
|.553
|1
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|61
|69
|.469
|12
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|56
|74
|.431
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|73
|59
|.553
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|65
|67
|.492
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|62
|70
|.470
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|62
|70
|.470
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|59
|73
|.447
|14
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 0
Oklahoma City 5, Tacoma 4, 10 innings
Salt Lake 8, Reno 2
El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4
Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 5
|Friday's Games
El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
