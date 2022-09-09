All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)7458.561
El Paso (San Diego)7359.5531
Round Rock (Texas)7359.5531
Sugar Land (Houston)6169.46912
Albuquerque (Colorado)5674.43117
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)7359.553
Las Vegas (Oakland)6567.4928
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)6270.47011
Tacoma (Seattle)6270.47011
Sacramento (San Francisco)5973.44714
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 0

Oklahoma City 5, Tacoma 4, 10 innings

Salt Lake 8, Reno 2

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4

Las Vegas 11, Sacramento 5

Friday's Games

El Paso at Albuquerque, 7:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

