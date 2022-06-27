All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4527.625
El Paso (San Diego)4032.5565
Round Rock (Texas)3735.5148
Albuquerque (Colorado)3438.47211
Sugar Land (Houston)3240.44413
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4130.577
Reno (Arizona)3834.528
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3438.472
Sacramento (San Francisco)3042.41711½
Tacoma (Seattle)2843.39413
Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 12, Reno 11

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, El Paso 3

Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2

Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

