|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|32
|.556
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|35
|.514
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|34
|38
|.472
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|40
|.444
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|34
|.528
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|34
|38
|.472
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|42
|.417
|11½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|43
|.394
|13
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 12, Reno 11
Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 5, El Paso 3
Sugar Land 3, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 8
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
