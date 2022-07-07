|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|45
|35
|.563
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|43
|37
|.538
|4½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|43
|.463
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|36
|44
|.450
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|45
|35
|.563
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|39
|.513
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|43
|.463
|8
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|34
|45
|.430
|10½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|34
|46
|.425
|11
|Monday's Games
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7
Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 12, Oklahoma City 4
Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 11, Reno 4
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 8, Oklahoma City 3
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land 9, El Paso 5
Round Rock 13, Albuquerque 3
Oklahoma City 10, Las Vegas 7
Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3
Tacoma 3, Reno 2, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
