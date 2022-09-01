|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|72
|53
|.576
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|68
|57
|.544
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|66
|58
|.532
|5½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|59
|65
|.476
|12½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|54
|69
|.439
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|70
|55
|.560
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|61
|64
|.488
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|59
|66
|.472
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|58
|67
|.464
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|56
|69
|.448
|14
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 17, Round Rock 8
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd.
Salt Lake 9, El Paso 0
Reno 5, Las Vegas 1
Tacoma 8, Sacramento 5
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 6
Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 6
Salt Lake 3, El Paso 1
Reno 4, Las Vegas 1
Sacramento 12, Tacoma 11
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
