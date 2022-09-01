All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)7253.576
Round Rock (Texas)6857.5444
El Paso (San Diego)6658.532
Sugar Land (Houston)5965.47612½
Albuquerque (Colorado)5469.43917
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)7055.560
Las Vegas (Oakland)6164.4889
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5966.47211
Tacoma (Seattle)5867.46412
Sacramento (San Francisco)5669.44814
Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 17, Round Rock 8

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd.

Salt Lake 9, El Paso 0

Reno 5, Las Vegas 1

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 5

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 6

Sugar Land 8, Albuquerque 6

Salt Lake 3, El Paso 1

Reno 4, Las Vegas 1

Sacramento 12, Tacoma 11

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

