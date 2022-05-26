All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2816.636
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2716.628½
El Paso (San Diego)2420.5454
Albuquerque (Colorado)1826.40910
Sugar Land (Houston)1628.36412
West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2420.545
Las Vegas (Oakland)2321.5231
Reno (Arizona)2221.512
Sacramento (San Francisco)2123.4773
Tacoma (Seattle)1628.3648
Tuesday's Games

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 2

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 10, 12 innings

Oklahoma City 14, Reno 7

Round Rock 8, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2

Wednesday's Games

El Paso 16, Sugar Land 8

Reno at Oklahoma City, ppd.

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 2

Las Vegas 3, Tacoma 1

Salt Lake 5, Sacramento 1

Thursday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 2, 5:45 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

