|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|16
|.628
|½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|18
|26
|.409
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|16
|28
|.364
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|21
|.523
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|22
|21
|.512
|1½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|23
|.477
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|28
|.364
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 2
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 10, 12 innings
Oklahoma City 14, Reno 7
Round Rock 8, Albuquerque 3
Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2
|Wednesday's Games
El Paso 16, Sugar Land 8
Reno at Oklahoma City, ppd.
Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 2
Las Vegas 3, Tacoma 1
Salt Lake 5, Sacramento 1
|Thursday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 2, 5:45 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
