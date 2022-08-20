|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|66
|49
|.574
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|63
|51
|.553
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|61
|54
|.530
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|53
|62
|.461
|13
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|52
|62
|.456
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|65
|50
|.565
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|57
|58
|.496
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|55
|60
|.478
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|52
|63
|.452
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|50
|65
|.435
|15
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, ppd.
El Paso 2 Round Rock 1
Salt Lake 5, Reno 3
Tacoma 9, Albuguerque 5
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1, 1st game
Sugar Land 21, Oklahoma City 4, 2nd game
Round Rock 4, El Paso 0
Reno 7, Salt Lake 3
Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 4
Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Albuguerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
