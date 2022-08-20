All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6649.574
El Paso (San Diego)6351.553
Round Rock (Texas)6154.5305
Sugar Land (Houston)5362.46113
Albuquerque (Colorado)5262.45613½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6550.565
Las Vegas (Oakland)5758.4968
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5560.47810
Tacoma (Seattle)5263.45213
Sacramento (San Francisco)5065.43515
Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, ppd.

El Paso 2 Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 5, Reno 3

Tacoma 9, Albuguerque 5

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 1, 1st game

Sugar Land 21, Oklahoma City 4, 2nd game

Round Rock 4, El Paso 0

Reno 7, Salt Lake 3

Albuguerque 6, Tacoma 4

Sacramento 5, Las Vegas 4

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Albuguerque at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

