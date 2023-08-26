|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|29
|20
|.592
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|20
|.592
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|27
|22
|.551
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|27
|22
|.551
|4
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|24
|.510
|6
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|28
|.429
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|21
|28
|.429
|10
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|29
|.408
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|34
|.306
|16
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 8
Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 7
Reno 8, Sugar Land 2
Sacramento 6, El Paso 3
Tacoma 10, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
