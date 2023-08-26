All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3118.633
Las Vegas (Oakland)2920.5922
Tacoma (Seattle)2920.5922
Albuquerque (Colorado)2722.5514
Reno (Arizona)2722.5514
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2524.5106
El Paso (San Diego)2128.42910
Sacramento (San Francisco)2128.42910
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2029.40811
Sugar Land (Houston)1534.30616
Friday's Games

Albuquerque 9, Oklahoma City 8

Round Rock 9, Salt Lake 7

Reno 8, Sugar Land 2

Sacramento 6, El Paso 3

Tacoma 10, Las Vegas 4

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you