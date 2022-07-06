All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4733.580
El Paso (San Diego)4534.570
Round Rock (Texas)4237.532
Albuquerque (Colorado)3742.468
Sugar Land (Houston)3544.44311½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4534.570
Reno (Arizona)4138.5194
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3742.4688
Tacoma (Seattle)3345.42311½
Sacramento (San Francisco)3346.42312
Monday's Games

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7

Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 12, Oklahoma City 4

Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 11, Reno 4

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 8, Oklahoma City 3

Wednesday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

