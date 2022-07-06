|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|33
|.580
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|45
|34
|.570
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|37
|.532
|4½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|42
|.468
|9½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|35
|44
|.443
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|38
|.519
|4
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|37
|42
|.468
|8
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|33
|45
|.423
|11½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|46
|.423
|12
|Monday's Games
El Paso 11, Sugar Land 7
Round Rock 5, Albuquerque 3
Las Vegas 12, Oklahoma City 4
Salt Lake 7, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 11, Reno 4
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 8, Oklahoma City 3
|Wednesday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
