x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)1910.655
Albuquerque (Colorado)1811.6211
Las Vegas (Oakland)1712.5862
Tacoma (Seattle)1613.5523
Round Rock (Texas)1514.5174
El Paso (San Diego)1415.4835
Reno (Arizona)1316.4486
Sacramento (San Francisco)1118.3798
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1118.3798
Sugar Land (Houston)1118.3798
Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 14, Sugar Land 7

Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 4

El Paso 6, Salt Lake 1

Reno 5, Sacramento 1

Wednesday's Games

Reno 9, Sacramento 6

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 3

Sugar Land 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings

Albuquerque 19, Las Vegas 6

Salt Lake 5, El Paso 4

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

