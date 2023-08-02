|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Reno (Arizona)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|11
|18
|.379
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 2
Tacoma 14, Sugar Land 7
Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 4
El Paso 6, Salt Lake 1
Reno 5, Sacramento 1
|Wednesday's Games
Reno 9, Sacramento 6
Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 3
Sugar Land 7, Tacoma 6, 10 innings
Albuquerque 19, Las Vegas 6
Salt Lake 5, El Paso 4
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.