|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|30
|.559
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|31
|.544
|3
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|31
|.544
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|37
|31
|.544
|3
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|37
|.456
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|39
|.426
|11
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|29
|39
|.426
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|22
|46
|.324
|18
|Saturday's Games
Reno 6, Salt Lake 4
Round Rock 4, Las Vegas 3
Tacoma 11, Oklahoma City 10
Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4
Sacramento 8, Sugar Land 4
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuqueque, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
