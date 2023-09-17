All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4028.588
Round Rock (Texas)4028.588
Reno (Arizona)3830.5593
Albuquerque (Colorado)3731.5443
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3731.5443
Tacoma (Seattle)3731.5443
Sacramento (San Francisco)3137.4569
El Paso (San Diego)2939.42611
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2939.42611
Sugar Land (Houston)2246.32418
Saturday's Games

Reno 6, Salt Lake 4

Round Rock 4, Las Vegas 3

Tacoma 11, Oklahoma City 10

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 4

Sacramento 8, Sugar Land 4

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuqueque, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

