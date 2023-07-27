All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)158.652
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)158.652
Albuquerque (Colorado)149.6091
Round Rock (Texas)149.6091
Tacoma (Seattle)1112.4784
Reno (Arizona)1013.4355
Sacramento (San Francisco)1013.4355
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1013.4355
El Paso (San Diego)914.3916
Sugar Land (Houston)716.3048
Tuesday's Games

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5

Albuquerque 9, Sacramento 6

El Paso 5, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 13, Reno 6

Las Vegas 8, Sugar Land 4

Wednesday's Games

Sacramento 8, Albuquerque 1

El Paso 7, Round Rock 6

Oklahoma City 13, Reno 11

Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 4

Las Vegas 12, Sugar Land 11

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

