|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|14
|9
|.609
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|9
|14
|.391
|6
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|16
|.304
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5
Albuquerque 9, Sacramento 6
El Paso 5, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 13, Reno 6
Las Vegas 8, Sugar Land 4
|Wednesday's Games
Sacramento 8, Albuquerque 1
El Paso 7, Round Rock 6
Oklahoma City 13, Reno 11
Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 4
Las Vegas 12, Sugar Land 11
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.