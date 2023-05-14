All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2811.718
Reno (Arizona)2316.5905
Round Rock (Texas)2117.553
Sacramento (San Francisco)2019.5138
Las Vegas (Oakland)1920.4879
Tacoma (Seattle)1821.46210
Sugar Land (Houston)1721.44710½
Albuquerque (Colorado)1623.41012
El Paso (San Diego)1623.41012
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1623.41012
Saturday's Games

Sugar Land 7, El Paso 5

Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1

Reno 5, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 6

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 15, Albuquerque 10

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 3

Reno 5, Tacoma 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

