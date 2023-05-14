|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|23
|16
|.590
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|21
|17
|.553
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|19
|20
|.487
|9
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|21
|.447
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|16
|23
|.410
|12
|El Paso (San Diego)
|16
|23
|.410
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|16
|23
|.410
|12
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 5
Oklahoma City 2, Round Rock 1
Reno 5, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2
Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 6
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 15, Albuquerque 10
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3
Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 3
Reno 5, Tacoma 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.