All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2110.677
Round Rock (Texas)2010.667½
Reno (Arizona)1713.567
Tacoma (Seattle)1515.500
El Paso (San Diego)1417.4527
Las Vegas (Oakland)1417.4527
Sacramento (San Francisco)1417.4527
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1417.4527
Albuquerque (Colorado)1318.4198
Sugar Land (Houston)1119.367
Friday's Games

Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 3,

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 4

Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 8

Reno 9, Round Rock 6

Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Game Scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you