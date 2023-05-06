|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|20
|10
|.667
|½
|Reno (Arizona)
|17
|13
|.567
|3½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|15
|15
|.500
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|Friday's Games
Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 3,
El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 4
Sugar Land 9, Albuquerque 8
Reno 9, Round Rock 6
Sacramento 6, Las Vegas 5, 11 innings
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Game Scheduled
