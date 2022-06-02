All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)3020.600
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2921.5801
El Paso (San Diego)2723.5403
Albuquerque (Colorado)2129.4209
Sugar Land (Houston)2030.40010
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2821.571
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2822.560½
Reno (Arizona)2624.520
Sacramento (San Francisco)2228.440
Tacoma (Seattle)1831.36710
Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 0

Salt Lake 6, El Paso 5

Tacoma 6, Reno 5

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2

Thursday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

