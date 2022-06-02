|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|21
|.580
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|21
|29
|.420
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|30
|.400
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|28
|22
|.560
|½
|Reno (Arizona)
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|28
|.440
|6½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|18
|31
|.367
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 3
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 0
Salt Lake 6, El Paso 5
Tacoma 6, Reno 5
Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 2
|Thursday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
