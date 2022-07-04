|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|34
|.564
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|41
|37
|.526
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|37
|41
|.474
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|35
|43
|.449
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|43
|34
|.558
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|41
|37
|.526
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|42
|.462
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|45
|.423
|10½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|32
|45
|.416
|11
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.
Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3
Reno 10, Sacramento 9
Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings
Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6
|Sunday's Games
El Paso 18, Oklahoma City 5, 1st game
El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 2, 2nd game
Sugar Land 14, Albuquerque 11
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2
Las Vegas 12, Round Rock 7
Reno 10, Sacramento 6
|Monday's Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
