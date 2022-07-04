All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4731.603
El Paso (San Diego)4434.5643
Round Rock (Texas)4137.5266
Albuquerque (Colorado)3741.47410
Sugar Land (Houston)3543.44912
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4334.558
Reno (Arizona)4137.526
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3642.462
Sacramento (San Francisco)3345.42310½
Tacoma (Seattle)3245.41611
Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, susp.

Albuquerque 9, Sugar Land 3

Reno 10, Sacramento 9

Tacoma 5, Salt Lake 4, 10 innings

Round Rock 8, Las Vegas 6

Sunday's Games

El Paso 18, Oklahoma City 5, 1st game

El Paso 12, Oklahoma City 2, 2nd game

Sugar Land 14, Albuquerque 11

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 12, Round Rock 7

Reno 10, Sacramento 6

Monday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you