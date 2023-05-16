All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2911.725
Reno (Arizona)2416.6005
Round Rock (Texas)2118.538
Sacramento (San Francisco)2020.5009
Las Vegas (Oakland)1921.47510
Tacoma (Seattle)1822.45011
Sugar Land (Houston)1722.43611½
Albuquerque (Colorado)1723.42512
El Paso (San Diego)1723.42512
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1723.42512
Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 15, Albuquerque 10

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 3

Reno 5, Tacoma 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Reno 13, Sacramento 5

El Paso 12, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 8

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

