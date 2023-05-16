|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|11
|.725
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|24
|16
|.600
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|21
|18
|.538
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|19
|21
|.475
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|18
|22
|.450
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|22
|.436
|11½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|23
|.425
|12
|El Paso (San Diego)
|17
|23
|.425
|12
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|17
|23
|.425
|12
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 15, Albuquerque 10
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3
Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 3
Reno 5, Tacoma 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Reno 13, Sacramento 5
El Paso 12, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 8
Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 8
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
