East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4124.631
El Paso (San Diego)3728.5694
Round Rock (Texas)3431.5237
Albuquerque (Colorado)3034.46910½
Sugar Land (Houston)2837.43112
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3628.563
Reno (Arizona)3431.531
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3132.4845
Tacoma (Seattle)2638.40610
Sacramento (San Francisco)2639.40010½
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 5

Las Vegas 13, El Paso 4, 1st game

El Paso 14, Las Vegas 4, 2nd game

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, ppd.

Oklahoma City 12, Reno 7

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 1

Saturday's Games

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 5, Tacoma 2

Las Vegas 14, El Paso 5

Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 5, 1st game

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game

Oklahoma City 7, Reno 0

Sunday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

