|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|37
|28
|.569
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|31
|.523
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|30
|34
|.469
|10½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|28
|37
|.431
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|31
|.531
|1½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|32
|.484
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|38
|.406
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 5
Las Vegas 13, El Paso 4, 1st game
El Paso 14, Las Vegas 4, 2nd game
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, ppd.
Oklahoma City 12, Reno 7
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 1
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5
Sacramento 5, Tacoma 2
Las Vegas 14, El Paso 5
Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 5, 1st game
Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game
Oklahoma City 7, Reno 0
|Sunday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
