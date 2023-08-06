|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|14
|.576
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|19
|14
|.576
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Round Rock (Texas)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|12
|21
|.364
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|12
|21
|.364
|10
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3
Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 2
Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 9, Salt Lake 7
Reno 5, Sacramento 1
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake 11, El Paso 4
Reno 4, Sacramento 3
Oklahoma City 17, Round Rock 7
Tacoma 7, Sugar Land 5
Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
