x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2211.667
Las Vegas (Oakland)2013.6062
Albuquerque (Colorado)1914.5763
Tacoma (Seattle)1914.5763
Reno (Arizona)1617.4856
Round Rock (Texas)1617.4856
El Paso (San Diego)1518.4557
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1419.4248
Sacramento (San Francisco)1221.36410
Sugar Land (Houston)1221.36410
Saturday's Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 2

Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 9, Salt Lake 7

Reno 5, Sacramento 1

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake 11, El Paso 4

Reno 4, Sacramento 3

Oklahoma City 17, Round Rock 7

Tacoma 7, Sugar Land 5

Las Vegas 8, Albuquerque 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

