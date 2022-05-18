All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2314.622
Round Rock (Texas)2215.5951
El Paso (San Diego)2017.5413
Albuquerque (Colorado)1621.4327
Sugar Land (Houston)1522.4058
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2017.541
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2017.541
Reno (Arizona)1918.5141
Sacramento (San Francisco)1819.4862
Tacoma (Seattle)1225.3249
Sunday's Games

Sacramento 11 El Paso 8

Round Rock 14, Oklahoma City 13

Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 7

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Reno 4, Tacoma 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake, Albuqueque 1

Oklahoma City 13, El Paso 5

Reno 14, Las Vegas 6

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 3

Wednesday's Games

Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

