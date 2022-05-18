|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|22
|15
|.595
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|15
|22
|.405
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|19
|18
|.514
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|18
|19
|.486
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|12
|25
|.324
|9
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento 11 El Paso 8
Round Rock 14, Oklahoma City 13
Las Vegas 12, Salt Lake 7
Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3
Reno 4, Tacoma 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake, Albuqueque 1
Oklahoma City 13, El Paso 5
Reno 14, Las Vegas 6
Tacoma 8, Sacramento 3
|Wednesday's Games
Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Albuqueque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
