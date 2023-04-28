All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)186.750
Round Rock (Texas)158.652
Tacoma (Seattle)1310.565
Reno (Arizona)1211.522
Albuquerque (Colorado)1212.5006
Sacramento (San Francisco)1012.4556
Las Vegas (Oakland)1113.4587
El Paso (San Diego)1014.4178
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1014.4178
Sugar Land (Houston)815.348
Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 2, 1st game

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0, 2nd game

Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 3

El Paso 8, Salt Lake 7

Reno 24, Sugar Land 2

Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 7

Friday's Games

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sugar Land at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

