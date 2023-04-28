|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|15
|8
|.652
|2½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|13
|10
|.565
|4½
|Reno (Arizona)
|12
|11
|.522
|5½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|11
|13
|.458
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|8
|15
|.348
|9½
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 2, 1st game
Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0, 2nd game
Albuquerque 8, Round Rock 3
El Paso 8, Salt Lake 7
Reno 24, Sugar Land 2
Las Vegas 9, Tacoma 7
|Friday's Games
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sugar Land at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.