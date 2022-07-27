|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|56
|38
|.596
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|52
|42
|.553
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|50
|44
|.532
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|44
|50
|.468
|12
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|40
|54
|.426
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|52
|42
|.553
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|49
|44
|.527
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|45
|49
|.479
|7
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|40
|53
|.430
|11½
|Tuesday's Games
Tacoma 2, El Paso 0
Sacramento 5, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings
Albuquerque 15, Las Vegas 7
Salt Lake 7, Reno 4
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
