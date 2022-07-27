All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)5638.596
El Paso (San Diego)5242.5534
Round Rock (Texas)5044.5326
Albuquerque (Colorado)4450.46812
Sugar Land (Houston)4054.42616
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)5242.553
Las Vegas (Oakland)4944.527
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)4549.4797
Sacramento (San Francisco)4153.43611
Tacoma (Seattle)4053.43011½
Tuesday's Games

Tacoma 2, El Paso 0

Sacramento 5, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 4, 10 innings

Albuquerque 15, Las Vegas 7

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 2:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you