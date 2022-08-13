All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6247.569
El Paso (San Diego)6048.556
Round Rock (Texas)5950.5413
Sugar Land (Houston)5059.45912
Albuquerque (Colorado)4958.45812
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6147.565
Las Vegas (Oakland)5355.4918
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5257.477
Tacoma (Seattle)4959.45412
Sacramento (San Francisco)4762.45414½
Friday's Games

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 6

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 4

Albuquerque 1, Reno 0, susp. bottom of 1st

Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 2, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

