|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|60
|48
|.556
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|59
|50
|.541
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|50
|59
|.459
|12
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|49
|58
|.458
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|61
|47
|.565
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|53
|55
|.491
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|52
|57
|.477
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|49
|59
|.454
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|47
|62
|.454
|14½
|Friday's Games
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3
Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 6
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 4
Albuquerque 1, Reno 0, susp. bottom of 1st
Las Vegas 5, Tacoma 4
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 2, 8:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
