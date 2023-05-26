All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3513.729
Reno (Arizona)2919.6046
Round Rock (Texas)2522.532
Tacoma (Seattle)2325.47912
Las Vegas (Oakland)2226.45813
Sacramento (San Francisco)2226.45813
Albuquerque (Colorado)2127.43814
El Paso (San Diego)2127.43814
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2127.43814
Sugar Land (Houston)2027.42614½
Thursday's Games

Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 18, Albuquerque 6

El Paso 9, Reno 7

Oklahoma City 11, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 6

Friday's Games

Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoms, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

