|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|13
|.729
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|29
|19
|.604
|6
|Round Rock (Texas)
|25
|22
|.532
|9½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|23
|25
|.479
|12
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|22
|26
|.458
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|26
|.458
|13
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|21
|27
|.438
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|20
|27
|.426
|14½
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 3, 10 innings
Round Rock 18, Albuquerque 6
El Paso 9, Reno 7
Oklahoma City 11, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 6
|Friday's Games
Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoms, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
