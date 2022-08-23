|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|67
|50
|.573
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|64
|52
|.552
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|62
|55
|.530
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|54
|63
|.462
|13
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|53
|63
|.457
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|67
|50
|.573
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|59
|58
|.504
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|55
|62
|.470
|12
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|53
|64
|.453
|14
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|50
|67
|.427
|17
|Sunday's Games
Reno 4, Salt Lake 1
Tacoma 9, Albuguerque 8
Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4
El Paso 2, Round Rock 1, 10 innings
Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.