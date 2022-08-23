All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)6750.573
El Paso (San Diego)6452.552
Round Rock (Texas)6255.5305
Sugar Land (Houston)5463.46213
Albuquerque (Colorado)5363.45713½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Reno (Arizona)6750.573
Las Vegas (Oakland)5958.5048
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)5562.47012
Tacoma (Seattle)5364.45314
Sacramento (San Francisco)5067.42717
Sunday's Games

Reno 4, Salt Lake 1

Tacoma 9, Albuguerque 8

Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1, 10 innings

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you