|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|32
|26
|.552
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|25
|33
|.431
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|22
|36
|.379
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|33
|25
|.569
|1½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|31
|27
|.534
|3½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|22
|35
|.386
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|22
|36
|.379
|12½
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2
Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings
El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2
Reno 13, Sacramento 4
Tacoma 6, Round Rock 4
|Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
