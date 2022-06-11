All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3523.603
El Paso (San Diego)3325.5692
Round Rock (Texas)3226.5523
Albuquerque (Colorado)2533.43110
Sugar Land (Houston)2236.37913
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3423.596
Reno (Arizona)3325.569
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3127.534
Tacoma (Seattle)2235.38612
Sacramento (San Francisco)2236.37912½
Friday's Games

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 2

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 3, 10 innings

El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2

Reno 13, Sacramento 4

Tacoma 6, Round Rock 4

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you