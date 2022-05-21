All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Round Rock (Texas)2515.625
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2416.6001
El Paso (San Diego)2119.5254
Albuquerque (Colorado)1723.4258
Sugar Land (Houston)1624.4009
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)2218.550
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2218.550
Reno (Arizona)2020.5002
Sacramento (San Francisco)1921.4753
Tacoma (Seattle)1426.3508
Thursday's Games

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 3

Albuqueque 13, Salt Lake 8

Las Vegas 5, Reno 3

Tacoma 11, Sacramento 0

Friday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 2

Round Rock 8, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 6, Reno 1

Tacoma 2, Sacramento 0

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

