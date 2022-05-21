|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|19
|21
|.475
|3
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|14
|26
|.350
|8
|Thursday's Games
Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 3
Albuqueque 13, Salt Lake 8
Las Vegas 5, Reno 3
Tacoma 11, Sacramento 0
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 2
Round Rock 8, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 5
Las Vegas 6, Reno 1
Tacoma 2, Sacramento 0
|Saturday's Games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.