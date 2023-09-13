All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)3826.594
Round Rock (Texas)3826.594
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3529.5473
Reno (Arizona)3529.5473
Tacoma (Seattle)3529.5473
Albuquerque (Colorado)3430.5314
El Paso (San Diego)2836.43810
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2836.43810
Sacramento (San Francisco)2737.42211
Sugar Land (Houston)2242.34416
Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 5

Oklahoma City 5, Tacoma 4, 11 innings

Albuquerque 6, El Paso 3

Salt Lake 8, Reno 6

Sugar Land 8, Sacramento 1

Wednesday's Games

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 1:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

