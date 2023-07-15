All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Albuquerque (Colorado)103.769
Round Rock (Texas)94.6921
Las Vegas (Oakland)85.6152
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)85.6152
Tacoma (Seattle)76.5383
Reno (Arizona)67.4624
Sacramento (San Francisco)67.4624
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)67.4624
El Paso (San Diego)310.2317
Sugar Land (Houston)211.1548
Friday's Games

El Paso 5, Sugar Land 4

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 2

Oklahoma City 5, Sacramento 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 5, Tacoma 4

Reno 7, Las Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

