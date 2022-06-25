All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4426.629
El Paso (San Diego)4030.5714
Round Rock (Texas)3634.5148
Albuquerque (Colorado)3337.47111
Sugar Land (Houston)3040.42914
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4029.580
Reno (Arizona)3832.543
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3238.457
Tacoma (Seattle)2841.40612
Sacramento (San Francisco)2842.40012½
Thursday's Games

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 3

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 5

Reno 9, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 8, Sacramento 3

Albuquerque 4, Las Vegas 3

Friday's Games

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 4

Oklahoma City 4, Round Rock 3

Reno 2, Salt Lake 1

El Paso 11, Sacramento 8

Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 4

Saturday's Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

