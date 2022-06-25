|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|40
|30
|.571
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|36
|34
|.514
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|33
|37
|.471
|11
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|30
|40
|.429
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|38
|32
|.543
|2½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|32
|38
|.457
|8½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|41
|.406
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|28
|42
|.400
|12½
|Thursday's Games
Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 3
Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 5
Reno 9, Salt Lake 3
El Paso 8, Sacramento 3
Albuquerque 4, Las Vegas 3
|Friday's Games
Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 4
Oklahoma City 4, Round Rock 3
Reno 2, Salt Lake 1
El Paso 11, Sacramento 8
Las Vegas 12, Albuquerque 4
|Saturday's Games
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
