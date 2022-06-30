|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|28
|.622
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|41
|33
|.554
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|38
|36
|.514
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|38
|.486
|10
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|32
|42
|.432
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|39
|35
|.527
|3½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|39
|.473
|7½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|31
|43
|.419
|11½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|29
|44
|.397
|13
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 6, El Paso 3
Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 9, 11 innings
Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 9, Reno 7
|Wednesday's Games
Reno 5, Sacramento 3
Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 1
El Paso 14, Oklahoma City 3
Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 3
Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 5, 12 innings
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
