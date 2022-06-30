All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4628.622
El Paso (San Diego)4133.5545
Round Rock (Texas)3836.5148
Albuquerque (Colorado)3638.48610
Sugar Land (Houston)3242.43214
West Division
WLPct.GB
Las Vegas (Oakland)4231.575
Reno (Arizona)3935.527
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)3539.473
Sacramento (San Francisco)3143.41911½
Tacoma (Seattle)2944.39713
Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 6, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, El Paso 3

Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 9, 11 innings

Salt Lake 10, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 9, Reno 7

Wednesday's Games

Reno 5, Sacramento 3

Round Rock 10, Las Vegas 1

El Paso 14, Oklahoma City 3

Albuquerque 11, Sugar Land 3

Tacoma 6, Salt Lake 5, 12 innings

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

