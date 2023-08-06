|All Times EDT
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|18
|14
|.563
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|El Paso (San Diego)
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Reno (Arizona)
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|13
|19
|.406
|8
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 1
Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 5
Salt Lake 4, El Paso 3
Sacramento 4, Reno 1
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3
Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 2
Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 9, Salt Lake 7
Reno 5, Sacramento 1
|Sunday's Games
El Paso at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
