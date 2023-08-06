All Times EDT
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)2111.656
Albuquerque (Colorado)1913.5942
Las Vegas (Oakland)1913.5942
Tacoma (Seattle)1814.5633
Round Rock (Texas)1616.5005
El Paso (San Diego)1517.4696
Reno (Arizona)1517.4696
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1319.4068
Sacramento (San Francisco)1220.3759
Sugar Land (Houston)1220.3759
Friday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 5

Salt Lake 4, El Paso 3

Sacramento 4, Reno 1

Saturday's Games

Round Rock 4, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 5, Sugar Land 2

Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 9, Salt Lake 7

Reno 5, Sacramento 1

Sunday's Games

El Paso at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

